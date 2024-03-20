Adviser outlines city tax-hike options

Mar. 20—HIGH POINT — Pay now or pay later.

That could be one scenario for High Point property taxpayers as the City Council weighs future budgets.

The city's outside financial adviser on Monday showed the council two options for debt-financing about $85 million worth of upcoming capital projects, including a proposed new City Hall.

Ted Cole, senior vice president and manager of public finance for Davenport & Co. in Richmond, Virginia, said that if the city wanted to pay for the projects all at once, it would need an infusion of new revenue equal to 3.67 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the budget year that begins July 1.

If the city waited until 2026 and 2027, he said the need for additional revenue would be greater under this model, requiring the equivalent of 6.38 cents on the current tax rate, which is 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.

In addition to the new City Hall project on the city-owned site of First Baptist Church at 405 N. Main St., the other future projects tentatively slated to be financed with new debt issuances are new downtown parking, Truist Point stadium improvements and the proposed small-scale manufacturing hub at 300 Oak St.

The proposed funding source for these projects is limited obligation bonds, which don't require voter approval and are secured by the asset being financed.

City Manager Tasha Logan Ford pointed out to the council that the financing options presented by Cole are tied only to capital projects and don't account for increases in the city's operational costs, such as employee salaries and benefits.

In May, she will present her proposed budget to the council for the year that begins July 1, and it will include recommended property tax and utility rates.