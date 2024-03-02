I need advice ... on someone to advise me on my financial future. How do I choose?

Q: Do you recommend larger or smaller firms when choosing help from attorneys, accountants, insurance agents and other advisors?

A: My personal preference is to choose smaller firms, although I recognize the pluses and minuses of both formats. I find smaller firms (let’s define that as under 10 principal employees and support staff) to be more personal and responsive. They also tend to be less “bound” by compliance constraints in giving advice. Often, advice in the financial world is different when considering what is strictly legal, what is practical, and what “fits” an individual family’s style.

As an example, I might understand that a person I work with does not have the temperament or interest to do a financial process that might save them a few hundred dollars a year. Yet another individual might have both the time and interest to do so. A larger firm is likely to just give the information without a recommendation on whether to proceed. Larger firms must constrain their employees in terms of what can and cannot be communicated to clients to avoid potentially serious issues of liability. A small firm advisor will usually have a closer relationship and understanding of the individual and be able to offer a more personalized approach to an issue.

On the other hand, a larger firm might be able to offer more resources than a smaller enterprise. For example, in the financial planning world, a large firm might encompass financial planning, tax preparation, and estate planning all “in house.” A small firm would rely on making referrals to other entities which might be less convenient. But one could argue that in-house services might not be the best choice for a given family — and the large firm will be bound to use their own employees rather than refer out to consultants that might be a better match or better quality.

A large firm might have more experience in dealing with unusual and/or complex issues-however the diffusion of responsibility within a large firm might make it harder to reach the right people that can address that complex issue.

I also find that larger firms often divide responsibility for different tasks among various divisions. This can be frustrating for the client. I was recently told by a large firm I was dealing with to contact a different division to have a simple question answered. I remarked, "You all work in the same office — can you get me the answer more easily than me waiting on a phone queue or a voicemail call back?”

Steven Podnos is a fee-only financial planner in Central Florida. He can be reached at Steven@wealthcarellc.com and at www.WealthCareLLC.com.

Yet another factor in choosing large vs. small is the preference of the client. We find that some individuals and families get comfort when dealing with a “name” firm — perhaps the large building and staff is desirable to them. Others find large firms too bureaucratic and cookie cutter to work with.

So, like much in life, the answer to your question is: It depends. I hope considering some of the issues above helps you make your decisions.

