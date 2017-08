FILE PHOTO: Cathey Park of Cambridge, Massachusetts wears a cast for her broken wrist with "I Love Obamacare" written upon it prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's arrival to speak about health insurance at Faneuil Hall in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Thursday it plans to spend $10 million on advertising for the upcoming Obamacare open enrollment period that starts in November, a sharp cut from the $100 million spent last year.

The agency also said it will cut funding for so-called navigators, who help people enroll in Obamacare health insurance plans, by 41 percent to $36.8 million.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)