Advertisers Pull Out Of Sean Hannity’s Show Over Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

Several reports Monday said Hannity was negotiating his departure with the channel after its co-president Bill Shine stepped down.

Sean Hannity’s fixation with a conspiracy theory surrounding the death of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich led a few companies to pull out from his Fox News show Wednesday.

Hannity has maintained his support of the theory, which said Rich was killed because he leaked thousands of emails to WikiLeaks last July.

Hannity said Tuesday on his show he would not talk about or discuss Rich’s death — especially after the deceased’s parents urged media personalities who promoted the conspiracy theory to stop causing them "unbearable" pain by supporting such "baseless" theories.

However, after the show, Hannity tweeted saying he was “closer” to the truth “than ever.” He did not however, clarify whether the tweet was in relation to Rich’s death.

Earlier Tuesday, Hannity claimed media watchdog Media Matters for America was “trying to silence”him, get him fired and pressure his “advertising on radio & TV.” Due to his repeated endorsement of the Rich murder conspiracy theory, MMFA published a full list of companies that advertise on Hannity’s Fox News show.

“Hannity is a professional propagandist for President Donald Trump, as well as a bigot, a sexist, and a conspiracy theorist. As host of Fox News’ Hannity, he has used his platform to advocate for authoritarian tactics toward the press, defend Trump's obstruction of the investigation into collusion between the president's associates and Russia, and attack judges who have ruled against Trump’s Muslim bans,” MMFA wrote along with the list.

Following is the list of companies who decided to, or said they would pull out their ads from Hannity’s show.

Cars.com

“The fact that we advertise on a particular program doesn’t mean that we agree or disagree, or support or oppose, the content. We don’t have the ability to influence content at the time we make out advertising purchase. In this case, we’ve been watching closely and have recently made the decision to pull our advertising from Hannity,” a Cars.com representative said in a statement to BuzzFeed.

Peloton, a seller of exercise bikes

"We directed our media agency to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's show. This will take a few days to take effect," the company reportedly said on Twitter. However, the tweet was taken down.

Crowne Plaza Hotels

"We do not advertise on Fox News, Hannity or any political commentary show. We have a specific do not advertise list for this type of programming. Unfortunately, our expectation to adhere to this list was not met by a third-party agency. Since we learned of the airings, we addressed the issue immediately and terminated our relationship with the agency. We have no plans to advertise on Fox News for the foreseeable future," the company said, according to BuzzFeed.

Leesa Sleep

The online mattress retailer issued a statement on Twitter.

“We adjust our media buying every day and we can confirm that we are no longer advertising on Sean Hannity,” the statement read.

Casper

“We have reviewed our programmatic television media strategy with our agency partners and reassigned this allocation,” a representative for the mattress company said, according to Mashable.

Ring.com

The video doorbell company told BuzzFeed on Wednesday its ads “do not indicate Ring’s endorsement of the content that runs on a show,” but it would stop airing any ads on Hannity’s show.

USAA

The military financial services company tweeted saying it was no longer advertising on Hannity’s show.

