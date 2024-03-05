Adventures in Lifelong Learning announces spring program schedule

Mar. 5—BEMIDJI — Adventures in Lifelong Learning begins its spring 2024 season on March 12 and will continue from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through April 30, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The season kicks off with the presentation "Adventures in Local Documentary Film Making — Insights into Humanity" with Lakeland PBS filmmaker Scott Knudson.

Knudson will share insights on the craft of filmmaking and inform participants of talented northern Minnesota artists, historians and cultural leaders he learned about while creating the local TV show, "Common Ground," a release said

A question and answer session will follow the program.

The remaining spring sessions will feature these topics:

March 19: Ben Stowe, owner of NFLX Professional, will present "Sound and Light from Bemidji." Stowe will discuss how he got started, what the business does, problems along the way and the success of the business today. He will also describe what goes into setting up for and running a show.

March 26: Participants can learn about surveying from Kevin Trappe and staff of the Beltrami County GIS Department at "Preserving the Public Land Survey System — The Original Fabric of Land Ownership." The Public Land Survey System is the surveying method that was developed and used throughout most of the United States to plat, or divide, real property for sale and settling. Nearly 11,000 original land survey monuments were set from 1871 to 1899 to mark the corners of townships and sections in what makes up the present-day boundaries of Beltrami County.

April 2: Dr. Michael Herbert, retired BSU professor of Criminal Justice, will discuss his book,

"Leaving Campus."

This book tells the account of 20 students at the Bemidji State Teachers College who volunteered for military service during WWII and were later killed in action. This tragic event is memorialized by a banner currently displayed at the Bemidji State University Commons area, the release said.

April 9: Rikki Schela will present "Shoeshine Boys of Vietnam." Riki Scheela was in Vietnam in 1998. She saw a boy shivering in the cold winter and took him to purchase a winter jacket. Like magic, five more boys showed up. She became close to these "shoeshine" boys. 20 years later, she found these boys-turned-men wanted Scheela to meet their families. "This was one of the most meaningful and profound experiences of her life," said the release.

April 16: Attendees can learn about sustainability at "Sanford Medical Going Green" with Dr. Mark Claussen. Claussen teaches medical and advanced practice professional students at Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. He offers comprehensive care from evaluation and diagnosis to treating conditions needing surgical intervention and serves as chairman of Sanford Bemidji's Green Committee.

April 23: Brian Olson, Beltrami County Solid Waste administrator and Public Works safety coordinator, will present "Solid Waste 101." Participants will learn about what the solid waste department does and what recycling and future goals it has for Beltrami County.

April 30: "Save the Dates: Unicycle Convention July 15-18" with Kirsten Goldstein will discuss Unicon, which will be held in Bemidji for the convention's first time in the US in 18 years. Goldstein will tell attendees how to watch the unicycle convention and what to look for about our community.

All are welcome. Participants should park in the rear parking lot of the Eagles Club. Refreshments will be served starting at 9:30 a.m.

For more information or weather cancellations, check the

Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning Facebook page.