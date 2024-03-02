Adventist Health/Rideout earns national distinction for heart care

Mar. 1—Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville was recently awarded with a National Distinction of Excellence as a heart care center by the American College of Cardiology, officials said Thursday.

This award is the highest possible distinction given to health care institutions for their outstanding commitment to treatment and care of heart patients. According to officials, the American College of Cardiology evaluates health care providers nationwide to identify those that consistently adhere to the highest standards of cardiovascular care.

Hospitals undergo a thorough review process assessing their adherence to clinical protocols, quality measures, and a commitment to reducing the barriers to timely and effective care for heart patients.

"Receiving these honors is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality cardiac care," Eric Cooper, director of cardiovascular services at Adeventist Health/Rideout, said in a statement. "These recognitions underscore our dedication to advancing patient outcomes and our position as a leader in cardiovascular health."

Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital has received several awards and distinctions related to heart and vascular care. Officials announced earlier this month that U.S. News & World Report recognized the hospital as a high-performing facility in four critical areas of care: heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The hospital was also recently ranked first in California for quality alignment with the American College of Cardiology.

"These accolades are not just about recognition; they symbolize the trust our community places in us," President of Adventist Health and Rideout Chris Champlin said in a statement. "We are immensely proud of our achievements, and they inspire us to continue our mission to deliver exceptional heart and vascular care to every patient we serve."