AdventHealth Kissimmee expands to help with rising demand for bed space

AdventHealth is expanding one of its hospitals to meet rising demand for bed space.

Forty private rooms have been added to AdventHealth Kissimmee’s patient tower.

The $12.3 million expansion also provides crucial services for residents, adding about 100 new jobs to the area.

Officials at AdventHealth said this will allow the hospital to match the rapid growth of Osceola County.

