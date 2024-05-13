AdventHealth East Orlando to add parking garage

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth East Orlando soon will get its first parking garage.

The nonprofit health system filed a proposal with Orange County to replace part of its eastern surface parking lot at the 295-bed hospital with a seven-level parking garage. It is seeking a change determination review with the county.

The project would be constructed between the two medical office buildings on the site.

Read: AdventHealth Apopka opens new floor for more patients

The hospital opened a new patient floor to help address a growing population.

