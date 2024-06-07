The advanced energy economy and a path forward for New Mexico

As we stand on the precipice of a changing climate and work toward a net-zero economy, it is clear that the advanced energy economy is not just a trend, but a necessity.

The global shift toward carbon-free energy sources presents an opportunity for New Mexico to lead the way in this burgeoning field.

New Mexico, with its abundant sunshine and wind, is uniquely positioned to harness these natural resources for energy production. By investing in advanced energy technologies, we can grow our economy, create jobs, and reduce our state’s budget reliance on fossil fuels.

However, the transition to an advanced energy economy is not without challenges. It requires significant investment in infrastructure, education, and workforce development.

Powering New Mexico’s Future is a new coalition that is helping to move the conversation forward on the real policies and strategies we must implement in order to truly decarbonize our economy.

In the legislature, we are working to enact policies that promote the growth of the advanced energy sector and a trained workforce.

These include several actions we took during the recent legislative session. HB177 - The New Mexico Match Fund - will enable local governments to access historic federal investment funding for infrastructure, research, and projects that move the needle on the energy transition.

We passed HB41 - the Clean Fuels Act - which will allow for cleaner fuel options for drivers to decrease the emissions from driving - one of the largest contributors to emissions. Creating new jobs deploying new clean fuel technologies via this legislation is exactly the sort of policy we need to enact to continue to move toward our energy future.

In order to ensure we have a prepared, skilled workforce, the legislature established a $30 million Apprenticeship Fund and invested over $100 million in career technical education for high schools across the state.

We are looking at funding for a strategic water supply which will help the state draw new manufacturing jobs, provide water for industrial applications, and help advance green hydrogen–all without tapping our precious groundwater resources.

The advanced energy economy is more than just a path to economic prosperity; it is a commitment to a sustainable future. By embracing this transition, we are not only investing in our economy, but also in the health and well-being of our planet.

I am committed to ensuring that New Mexico is at the forefront of the advanced energy economy. Let's seize this opportunity and lead the way toward a new era of energy production.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: The advanced energy economy and a path forward for New Mexico