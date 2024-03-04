Advance of Russians halted on Avdiivka front – Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have halted the advance of the Russians near the settlements of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Since the beginning of the day and until 18:00, 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske were repelled on the Avdiivka front.

With that we can say that we have managed to stabilise the situation and halt the advance of the enemy on the hottest front of direct Russian offensive.

The villages of Berdychi and Tonenke are partially controlled by the Russians but the Defence Forces are doing their work, inflicting significant losses to the enemy so the advance of the Russians stopped at this line."

Background:

