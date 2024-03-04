Advance of Russians halted on Avdiivka front – Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group
The Defence Forces of Ukraine have halted the advance of the Russians near the settlements of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske on the Avdiivka front.
Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "Since the beginning of the day and until 18:00, 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske were repelled on the Avdiivka front.
With that we can say that we have managed to stabilise the situation and halt the advance of the enemy on the hottest front of direct Russian offensive.
The villages of Berdychi and Tonenke are partially controlled by the Russians but the Defence Forces are doing their work, inflicting significant losses to the enemy so the advance of the Russians stopped at this line."
Background:
On the night of 16-17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses, some of the soldiers went missing or were captured.
On 19 February, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), reported that Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions on new defensive lines on the Avdiivka front in Donetsk Oblast.
On 24 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Lastochkyne.
On 25 February, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had withdrawn to the western outskirts of Lastochkyne, where they took up "prepared defensive positions", but on 26 February, he confirmed their withdrawal from Lastochkyne to mount a defence along the Orlivka-Tonenke-Berdychi line.
On 27 February, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops were advancing west and northwest of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, having captured the villages of Stepove and Sieverne after Lastochkyne. The Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group confirmed this.
Read also: The last days of Avdiivka: what led to the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the city and how it took place
Support UP or become our patron!