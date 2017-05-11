ADV Super Suit - Spidi Releases Globetracker

Globetracker is the latest evolution of SPIDI’s world famous adventure touring collection. The waterproof jacket will be your best companion in all the weather conditions and at any latitude. SPIDI tested this garment from Iceland to the Sahara desert with outstanding results. It has been designed by SPIDI Safety Lab to raise the standards of ergonomics, comfort and safety in long-distance touring in extreme conditions, and introduces new, innovative technologies such the Dermizax membrane by Toray.

This particular molecular control membrane is directly coupled to the outer fabric, ensuring impermeability at 100%, extremely rapid breathability and minimum levels of condensation; this is of vital importance when traveling the world, crossing borders and continents and facing the elements. At the same time Globetracker features large air vents on the chest, arms and back, enhanced by waterproof and resealable closures, to ensure an even airflow and a water-tight barrier.

The outer fabric in Cebonner allows an exceptional fit, thanks to the elasticity on the two axes and the highest levels of abrasion resistance. Globetracker sets new safety standards being entirely EN13595-1 certified; this means the whole jacket withstood the toughest abrasion, tearing and impact test simulations according to the CE standards. There is no better proof of Globetracker’s quality. The suit features triple stitching on the impact areas, SPIDI’s state of the art fabrics, and a full kit of EN1621-1 certified Forcetech protectors.

For active safety the jacket has 3M Scotchlite reflective inserts and a high visibility color option is available. To extend the riding experience to the cold season, a removable thermal down jacket can be worn separately, while the jacket is lined with CoolMax material to promote breathability.

The Globetracker suit lists for $1,000. For more information visit www.spidi.com.