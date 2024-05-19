Adult, teen sent to hospital after shots fired at car by unknown suspects

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired at a car around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Argyle Lake at Oakleaf Town Center apartments.

Three bullet holes could be seen on the driver’s side of a purple sedan at the CareSpot on Argyle Forest Boulevard after the 2 victims drove to the ER. One of the tires was also struck by a bullet.

Police said an adult man and a boy in his late teens were sitting in the purple sedan when 2 unknown suspects shot at them. After the shooting stopped, the victims drove to the urgent care facility to treat their wounds.

The adult man suffered bullet wounds in the arms, and the teenage boy was shot in his leg and back. They were later transported to separate hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

One witness said he ran outside his apartment when he heard gunshots.

Another witness named Nick Roman said, “We heard shots ring off ... between 8 and 9 shots. After that, I was looking to the area where the shots came from because we were concerned, and then, we saw a purple sedan drive out of there.”

Roman said his son was playing outside when the shooting happened.

“My son plays at the playground right down the road from there, so he was shooting right next to the playground. I’m just happy that no one else was hurt,” said Roman.

Jessica Hawk is another neighborhood and said this is normally a quiet area.

“Wow, I just can’t believe that happened,” she exclaimed to Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks.

Police said the suspects used a rifle in the shooting. The suspects are still on the run. If you have any information that can help this case, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

