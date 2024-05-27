Adult entertainment club in Bloomfield ordered to close by health department

Medusa’s Lair, an adult entertainment club in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood, has been ordered to close after a health inspection.

The establishment received several violations, including inadequate cross-contamination prevention, dish machine was not adequately sanitizing, lack of hot water to the facility and improper use of toxic items, according to an Allegheny County Health Department report.

The inspector found raw beef stored on top of cheese, a pest strip at the bar and there were curtains instead of doors in the restroom, according to the report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Western Pennsylvania hit by severe weather twice on Memorial Day weekend, more rain expected 2 men shot in McKeesport PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms hit Western Pennsylvania for second time in 2 days VIDEO:USS Requin veterans hold memorial ceremony honoring submarines on ‘Eternal Patrol’ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts