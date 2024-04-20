Adult dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said that an adult died early Saturday morning after being hit by a car in a crosswalk on the northeast side.

Police said the victim was crossing south across Morse Road at Stelzer Road just before 5:30 a.m. The victim was in a marked crosswalk but was crossing against the traffic light, per police. A Dodge Challenger hit the adult in the crosswalk with the driver staying at the scene until officers arrived.

Three hospitalized after car crashes into pole in northeast Columbus

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition, but was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. CPD’s accident investigation unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.