Adrian woman wins prize through Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game

ADRIAN — A Lenawee County woman had a hard time falling back asleep after waking up in the middle of the night and finding out she’d won a $25,000 a year for life prize through the Michigan Lottery.

Mary Edwards, of Adrian, won the prize when her Lucky For Life ticket matched the five white balls drawn on April 29: 12-14-16-25-46, a news release from the Michigan Lottery said. She bought her winning ticket at the North Adrian Highway location of Morning Fresh Bakeries.

“I play Lucky for Life here and there,” Edwards said in the release. “The night of the drawing, I fell asleep early and then woke up at 1:30 a.m., so I decided to check my ticket. I pulled up the winning numbers on MichiganLottery.com, and when I saw I’d matched the five white balls, I kept repeating to myself: ‘No way!’

“I woke my daughter up and showed her the ticket and the winning numbers. When she looked both over and realized what I’d won, her jaw hit the floor! I had a hard time falling back asleep that night because I was so excited. I feel so grateful for this win.”

Edwards, 69, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $390,000 rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. With her winnings, she plans to complete some home improvements and then save the remainder.

For $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days a week.

