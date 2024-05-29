Adrian secures more than $400,000 in grant funding for housing rehab purposes

ADRIAN — More than $400,000 will soon be available for city of Adrian residents who are in need of addressing home repair and blighted residential projects.

Sometime in June, the city is expecting to open the application period for its grant funds awarded earlier this month from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) through its “MI Neighborhood” grant program.

The amount being reserved for Adrian is $472,000 for housing rehabilitation activities and to cover administrative costs, Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott said. The state is using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars to fund the award.

Adrian City officials earlier in the month of May said this residence at 214 Comstock St., has "fallen into disrepair" and has become a structure unfit for human occupancy. The city's Code Enforcement department has ordered its demolition, which will be completed by VanErts, LLC, at a cost of $14,800.

Grant funding will be available to low, moderate and middle-income households — 60-120% of Area Median Income (AMI) — for rehabilitation of existing, owner-occupied housing, Elliott explained. Further specifics about the grant should be relayed to the city next month when MSHDA officially opens the MI Neighborhood program.

The grants, meanwhile, will be administered over a two-year period and must be used up within that time. Every incentive to utilize and promote the funds will be led by the city, as long as there is interest from residents, Elliott said.

“It’s extremely good news,” Elliott said earlier this month when the city announced it received grant funding. “This is intended to be the way MSHDA now distributes non-entitlement CDBG money, and once you get in their pipeline, they want you to stay in their pipeline.”

Grant funding will help address housing projects from small fixes to major improvements, and from energy efficiency to accessibility improvements.

“This is a straight grant program and there is $400,000 available to distribute to homeowners who are income-disadvantaged for home repairs citywide,” Elliott said.

This award is the initial two-year allotment, and additional funds are expected to be made available on an ongoing basis. Elliott said he expects the whole two years of the initial disbursement will be used for spending the grant dollars as projects will be sought and gauged for being sufficient with state requirements.

The rehabilitation grant can be for single or multifamily housing, but the city is honing its focus on single-family housing with limited means.

Adrian applied for MSHDA’s housing rehab grant during the first week of April to address what it calls an “aging housing stock.”

Adrian and Lenawee County are within Region K of MSHDA’s Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division, which also includes Hillsdale, Jackson, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. The total amount of grant funds available for this region is $8,824,000.

A new round of funding will come out Oct. 1, Jay Marks, Adrian’s Main Street director said, starting at $60 million statewide, which would be another $8.8 million available for Adrian’s region.

Last year, Adrian initiated a blight repair loan fund — also called a revolving loan fund — to assist homeowners who have been impacted by the city’s code enforcement process by paying for the cost repairs if homeowners meet certain financial eligibility criteria. The city set up the loan fund, which has not yet been activated, with initial funding of $250,000.

According to MSHDA’s guidelines, there is no requirement for homeowners to be in violation of a municipality’s blight or code enforcement laws to ask for assistance. That is, however, a requirement of Adrian’s revolving loan fund.

