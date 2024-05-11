Adrian school board considering Callie Yatzek to be administrator at Prairie Elementary

ADRIAN — With a retirement coming up, the Adrian Public Schools Board of Education is considering a candidate to be Prairie Elementary School’s next administrator.

Callie Yatzek, an Adrian teacher with 14 years of experience, is going before the board for approval at its next meeting to become Prairie Elementary’s new dean of students.

An interview committee has recommended Yatzek for the administrator position.

The school board will consider her approval at its meeting that is rescheduled for at 6 p.m. May 20 at Adrian High School. The board’s May 13 meeting has been canceled “due to spacing of board meetings due to the (Memorial Day) holiday,” the district said.

If approved by the board, Yatzek will begin her role as administrator for the 2024-25 year, succeeding Principal Carl Lewandowski, who is retiring at the conclusion of this school year. Lewandowski's notice of retirement was approved by the school board at its Dec. 11 meeting.

Prairie Elementary having about 260 students from Young 5's to the fifth grade is one of the main reasons why Yatzek's proposed title will be "dean of students" and not "principal," Superintendent Nate Parker said.

"Essentially, a dean of students is still going to be your building leader," Parker said. "Ultimately the (position title) is because of the volume of students and staff in the building. She will still be leading the building, and will do everything that a building principal normally would do."

Alexander Elementary School, in comparison, averages at least 370 students, Parker said, whereas Prairie has a much smaller enrollment and less staff. Lincoln Elementary School enrolls 350 students in Young 5's through fifth grade and Michener Elementary averages 275-300 students, according to adrianmaples.org.

Yatzek is currently a third grade teacher at Prairie and has been with the district for 14 years. She has served on several leadership teams and committees such as the Positive Behavior and Intervention and Supports Building Leadership Team, school improvement committees and district curriculum committees.

She resides in Lenawee County with her husband, Dan, and their three children who attend Adrian Public Schools.

During the interview process, Yatzek “articulated a clear and compelling vision for the future of Prairie Elementary,” Parker said in a news release.

“Her strategic leadership approach and dedication to fostering a thriving school environment stood out,” he said.

School board trustee Anna Solis-Gautz, who served on the interview committee, described Yatzek as an enthusiastic, seasoned educator “who will integrate smoothly as Prairie’s new administrator and provide strong leadership."

