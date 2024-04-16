Adrian College students, public learn about the military during 'Meet the Army Community Day'

An Army combat fitness test competition and other tactical and strength tests were included as part of Adrian College's "Meet the Army Community Day" held Friday, April 12, 2024, throughout the college's campus, including here, inside the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.

ADRIAN — The weather wasn’t all too cooperative Friday morning as Adrian College welcomed back to campus the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the Michigan National Guard for AC’s annual “Meet the Army Community Day,” a free event that was open to the public.

Rain showers moved several events inside the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.

Rain showers on Friday, April 12, 2024, moved several events indoors for Adrian College's "Meet the Army Community Day." Informational booths and tables are seen here inside the lobby of the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center for the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

Guests, including Adrian College students, were able to take pictures with soldiers, talk with ROTC and National Guard members about scholarships and watch an Army combat fitness test competition.

Combat vehicles were on display in the parking lot outside the Merillat Center. People were able to tour the inside of the vehicles, try on army gear including bulletproof vests and helmets, and shoot in an indoor virtual smokeless range.

An eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle and other pieces of military equipment were on display outside of Adrian College’s Merillat Sport and Fitness Center Friday, April 12, 2024, during the college’s second annually scheduled “Meet the Army Community Day,” a free event that was open to the public.

Gavin Daum, in foreground, and Aiden Thede, both freshmen at Adrian College and enrolled in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), test their marksmanship on a "smokeless range" with M4 rifles during AC's "Meet the Army Community Day" Friday, April 12, 2024.

“Meet the Army Community Day,” coordinated by Tina Claiborne, Adrian College exercise science and athletic training director/professor, was created to give students a chance to find out about the ROTC scholarship opportunities specific to Adrian College, as well as opportunities through the Michigan National Guard.

People, including Adrian College students, were able to check out and tour the interior of several military and combat vehicles Friday, April 12, 2024, during Adrian College's second annually scheduled "Meet the Army Community Day."

