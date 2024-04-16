Adrian College students, public learn about the military during 'Meet the Army Community Day'
ADRIAN — The weather wasn’t all too cooperative Friday morning as Adrian College welcomed back to campus the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the Michigan National Guard for AC’s annual “Meet the Army Community Day,” a free event that was open to the public.
Rain showers moved several events inside the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.
Guests, including Adrian College students, were able to take pictures with soldiers, talk with ROTC and National Guard members about scholarships and watch an Army combat fitness test competition.
Combat vehicles were on display in the parking lot outside the Merillat Center. People were able to tour the inside of the vehicles, try on army gear including bulletproof vests and helmets, and shoot in an indoor virtual smokeless range.
“Meet the Army Community Day,” coordinated by Tina Claiborne, Adrian College exercise science and athletic training director/professor, was created to give students a chance to find out about the ROTC scholarship opportunities specific to Adrian College, as well as opportunities through the Michigan National Guard.
