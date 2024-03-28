ADPHT awards $4.34 million in grants for recreation projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism awarded more than $4 million in grants to various projects across the state on Thursday, according to a news release.

The grants were Outdoor Recreation Grants totaling $4.34 million that will support projects in 29 counties throughout Arkansas. They fell into two categories: matching grants and Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) park grants.

“My administration is looking for any opportunity to get kids and families off screens and outdoors. It’s a priority for our whole state,” Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “This year’s multi-million-dollar investment in playgrounds, park facilities, and more will provide added amenities to communities from the Delta to the Ozarks. It’s all part of my goal to make Arkansas the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

The FUN park grant recipients were:

Ash Flat in Sharp County – to construct a new pavilion and install lighting and accessibility features at Ash Flat Ball Park. – $100,000

Calhoun County – to light and resurface the existing walking trail at Woodberry Park. – $99,000

Calico Rock in Izard County – to improve accessibility and install ballfield lighting and retaining wall at Earl King Park. – $99,888

Cove in Polk County – to install new play equipment, park amenities, and accessibility improvements at Cove Memorial Park. – $100,000

Crawfordsville in Crittenden County – to construct a pavilion, walking trail, and accessibility features at Old School Yard Park and to construct a new play area, and basketball facility accessibility features at Boone Street Park. – $100,000

Egypt in Craighead County – to install play equipment, outdoor exercise equipment, pavilion, walking track, and accessibility features in Egypt City Park. – $100,000

England in Lonoke County – to replace outdated play equipment and construct accessibility features at Elm Street Park. – $97,470

Franklin in Izard County – to install new play equipment, refurbish existing play equipment, and construct accessibility features at Franklin City Park. – $100,000

Glenwood in Pike County – to construct a new play area and walkways at John Benjamin Lake Park. – $99,430

Grubbs in Jackson County – to install new play equipment, park amenities, and to improve access at Grubbs City Park. – $100,000

Independence County – To install new play equipment and improve access at Desha Park. – $100,000

Jericho in Crittenden County – to install new play equipment, grills, park amenities, and to improve access at Jericho Town Park. – $100,000

Keiser in Mississippi County – to install new play equipment and park amenities at Keiser City Park. – $100,000

Madison County – to install new play equipment and improve access at Wesley Community Park. – $100,000

McNeil in Columbia County – to construct a play area, pavilion, accessibility features, and to install park amenities at McNeil City Park. – $99,430

Newton County – to construct a walking trail, pavilion, seating, play area, and accessibility features at Parthenon Community Park. – $100,000

Ozan in Hempstead County – to install a new play area, basketball facility, accessibility features, and park amenities at Ozan Park. – $100,000

Pyatt in Marion County – to construct a new play area, fencing, accessibility features, seating, and to repair the basketball facility at Pyatt Downtown Park. – $100,000

Searcy County – to install playground equipment and to construct a pavilion, walking trail, seating, and accessibility improvements in Witts Springs Community Park. – $100,000

Traskwood in Saline County – to construct a new play area and access improvements in Traskwood City Park. – $97,700

Viola in Fulton County – to construct a new play area and access improvements in Viola City Park. – $100,000

The matching grant recipients were:

Alma in Crawford County – to install play equipment, construct a restroom facility, and provide amenities and access at Christello Park. – $210,000

Camden in Ouachita County – to install inclusive play equipment and accessibility improvements at Carnes Park. – $210,000

Crawford County – to construct a walking trail and associated accessibility improvements at Diamond Center Complex. – $135,705

Daisy in Pike County – to install new play equipment and improve accessibility at Daisy City Park. – $24,857

Delaplaine in Greene County – to construct a basketball facility, ballfield fencing, ballfield seating (incl. shade structure), access (incl. pedestrian bridge), and accessible parking at Delaplaine City Park. – $73,300

Forrest City in St. Francis County – to provide access to restroom and programming facilities (priority), and other access and amenity improvements as funds allow (optional) at Dennis Memorial Park. – $62,241

Hot Springs in Garland County – to construct a bicycle playground at Velocity Park. – $80,000

Huntsville in Madison County – to construct a splash pad, restroom facility, drinking fountains, and associated accessibility improvements in Madison County Walking Trail Park – $210,000

Magnolia in Columbia County – to install play equipment and park amenities, upgrade the pavilion, and construct safety and accessibility improvements at East Side City Park. – $100,650

Mineral Springs in Howard County – to repair and upgrade concession stand and restroom facilities and install bleachers at Bridgeman Park. – $30,500

Newport in Jackson County – to improve accessibility and safety through parking and sidewalk repair/redesign/paving and install new play equipment at George Kell Park. – $74,176

Ozark in Franklin County – for compliance and safety upgrades to the restroom facility (priority) and pavilion, amenity, and splash pad upgrades at West Side Park (optional if funds remain) – $80,000

Pea Ridge in Benton County – to construct an all-inclusive play facility at North Curtis Avenue Park. – $210,000

Scott County – to construct pickleball and basketball courts, install park amenities, and improve/upgrade the pavilion, soccer field, and accessibility at Sodie Davidson Park in Waldron. – $90,000

Searcy in White County – to install field lighting at Searcy Soccer Complex and provide ADA-compliant play equipment at Berryhill Park. – $125,000

Searcy County – to repair and refurbish the pool, restrooms, and concession facility at Searcy County Civic Center and improve seating, accessibility, and lighting at Civic Center ballfields. – $110,936.60

Sherwood in Pulaski County – to construct a restroom and basketball facility, install signage, lighting, and park amenities, and improve accessibility and safety at Lake Cherrywood Park. – $210,000

West Memphis in Crittenden County – to purchase and install play equipment, provide access, improve safety, and upgrade the pavilion in Hicks Park. – $210,000

