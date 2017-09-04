Adorable rat portraits look to remove stigma attached to rodents

A committed photographer who’s made it her mission to remove the stigma attached to the creatures took these adorable rat portraits.

Diane Ozdamar’s vibrant images feature rodents cutely cuddling flowers, eating fruit, playing with bubbles and lovingly interacting with each other.

The 32-year-old photographer, who lives in Montreal, shot her Fancy Rats series over a number of years.

The idea stemmed from fostering abused and abandoned rats in the hope of finding them new homes, Diane said — in order to get them adopted, she had to shoot cute pictures to make them more appealing to wannabe pet owners. (Caters News)

