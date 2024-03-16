‘Adorable little shamrocks’: Middle Tennessee hospitals dress up babies ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Employees at multiple hospitals in Middle Tennessee are gushing over their youngest patients, who have hearts of gold, pinch-proof cheeks, and the potential to be their families’ lucky charms!

Two days before St. Patrick’s Day, employees in the NICU at TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital in Nashville were already geared up for the holiday, sending News 2 photos of three “little leprechauns” — Theo, along with twins Clara and Lainey — in their special costumes.

Baby Theo (Courtesy: TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital)

Baby Clara (Courtesy: TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital)

Baby Lainey (Courtesy: TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital)

Over in Sumner County, TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center is also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by dressing up the wee ones at the Birth Center in festive garb:

(Courtesy: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center)

(Courtesy: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center)

(Courtesy: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center)

(Courtesy: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center)

(Courtesy: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center)

“Feeling lucky in green! These adorable little shamrocks are stealing hearts and spreading Irish cheer everywhere they go!” Tori Daughrity, the director of marketing and public relations for TriStar Hendersonville, said in a statement. “We are blessed to have these little pinch protectors here to save the day! Happy St. Patrick’s Day from our pint-sized Irish blessings!”

