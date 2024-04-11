A confused bear cub separated from its mother found its way into the cab of an excavator in Northern New York last month, but was soon rescued by a New York environmental conservation officer.

Officer Joshua Jarecki received a call on March 17 from the owner of the excavator in Wilna, near Fort Drum, who said he’d been clearing brush and trees in the area and accidentally collapsed a bear den, according to a Department of Environmental Conservation news release.

The cub ran out of the den, and when the man tried to approach it, it scurried up into the cab of the excavator, hiding between the seat and the adjacent wall.

New York Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Joshua Jarecki holds a bear cub he rescued from the cab of an excavator in Wilna, New York, in March. The cub went to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County.

Mama bear was nowhere in sight and it's unclear if she or other cubs were in the den at the time.

Jarecki was able to get near enough to secure the bear cub and remove it from the excavator. The cub went to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County where it will be safe until it can be released back into the wild.

A bear cub rescued from the cab of an excavator in Wilna, New York is being cared for at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County.

The bear cub was one of two animals rescued by New York environmental conservation officers in the span of a few days. On March 13, the DEC received reports of a stranded seal on a runway at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, and, after locating the seal hiding under a vehicle, they captured it and turned it over to New York Rescue Center.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Adorable bear cub rescued from excavator in New York. See the photos