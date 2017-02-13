An adopted son of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual offen

An adopted son of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, according to court records.

Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, was charged Monday with 14 counts, including corruption of minors and criminal solicitation, The Associated Press reported.

Read: Jerry Sandusky Denies Molesting Boys as He Attempts to Overturn Conviction: 'That is Disgusting and Dirty'

State police said they were informed in November that Sandusky was sending inappropriate texts to a teenage girl, WJAC-TV reported.

The girl’s father reported the messages to police, authorities said.

Sandusky had told the girl to erase his texts and not show them to anyone, police said.

The teenager refused to delete the texts, and told Sandusky, “You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try and justify it,” according to a heavily redacted affidavit filed in Pennsylvania’s Centre County.

Read: Joe Paterno Resigns in Wake of Penn State Sex Abuse Scandal

Sandusky had been living with the girl’s mother, who kicked him out in March after her daughter told her about the messages, according to the document.

Sandusky was ordered held in lieu of $200,000. He did not enter a plea.

He is one of six children adopted by Jerry Sandusky and his wife, Dottie, taken in by the family between 1969 and 1995. The last of which, Matt Sandusky, later became one of his accusers.

Jerry Sandusky was arrested in November 2011 on charges he molested boys while an assistant coach at Penn State. He was convicted in 2012 of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year-period.

Watch: Teacher Charged with Child Sex Abuse After Being Impregnated by Student

Related Articles: