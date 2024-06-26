Adoptive Fayetteville mother of missing Deven children arrested in the disappearances

Avantae Deven, the adoptive mother of Blake and London Deven — missing for years from Fayetteville — has been arrested in connection with their disappearances, the Fayetteville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police Chief Kemberle Braden is holding a news conference this afternoon, a release said.

In late March, police announced that the now-17-year-old Blake had been missing since 2022. Several days later, police revealed that his adopted sister, London Deven, now 27, was missing and had not been seen since 2019.

On April 12 officials announced that human remains were found in the search for the two. The identity of the remains was pending results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Related: Timeline of events in the Fayetteville case of two missing adopted siblings

The most recent photo of London Deven, now 28, pictured in 2007 when she was likely 12 years old.

The FBI released a missing person poster Thursday, April 4, 2024, for Fayetteville teen Blake Deven, 17, who was last seen by family in 2022.

Police did not say what Deven, 63, is charged with and she does not appear to be in custody in the Cumberland County jail.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Blake and London Deven's adoptive mother Avantae Deven charged