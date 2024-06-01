Adopted amendments in Senate budget could bring benefits to Worcester County communities

BOSTON — In the weeklong back-and-forth debate around the proposed $57.99 billion Senate budget, fully 400 of the proposed 1,100 amendments filed by legislators were approved. Many have statewide implications, others are based on local concerns.

It's not a win — yet. The budget process now takes the spending plans crafted by legislators in each branch; the Senate and the House merge them. There's no guarantee that the amendments, however favorably adopted by one branch or the other, will make the final document. The Legislature's spending plan must be voted on and delivered to the governor before the end of the formal session July 31. However, the governor has 10 days to look through the legislative budget and cross out items.

“If we wait too long and submit the budget too close to the end of the session, we may not have time to override her vetoes,” said Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury.

Amendments for ed would affect schools statewide

A win on the statewide scorecard would be an increase in state per-pupil funding. In her budget, the governor proposed $30; the House in its budget proposed $104, which the Senate initially matched. However an amendment filed by Sen. John Cronin, D-Lunenburg, raised the proposal to $110 per pupil.

“It was adopted in a bipartisan, unanimous vote,” Cronin said, explaining that the increased funding would favor about two-thirds of Massachusetts public school districts, those deemed minimum aid communities.

Also on the statewide scorecard is another Cronin amendment he proposed as chair of the Gateway Cities Caucus — one that would expand the number of slots available for youngsters pursuing vocational education.

“The amendment was to construct and professionally staff and scale some 3,000 to 5,000 square feet of auxiliary classrooms at comprehensive high schools,” Cronin said, listing Doherty Memorial, Fitchburg and Gardner high schools. Comprehensive high schools offer both academic and vocational classes.

“These would serve students going straight from a vocational program into the workforce,” Cronin said.

Controversy swirls around the current vocational education system in Massachusetts and school admissions policies. High demand, coupled with a lack of capacity and an admissions policy that favors high academic achievers and students with minimum absences and disciplinary issues, has shut out youngsters who might most benefit from attending a vocational school.

The Vocational Education Justice Coalition, a coalition of education, civil rights and union groups represented by Lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education, filed a civil rights complaint against the state in February 2023 with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights on behalf of four students from Chelsea and Gardner.

Cronin and fellow legislators filed measures to change admissions to a blind lottery. Legislators argue the lottery system would ensure all applicants have equal access and opportunity to land a placement.

A Pioneer Institute study released earlier this month concluded the best way to address the lack of capacity was to expand the system to accommodate the demand. More than 50,000 youngsters are enrolled in a vocational program; the waiting list for a spot can be 6,000 to 11,000 students long.

A recent proposal to reconstruct the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill would have cost $440 million, Cronin said, and it would not have increased overall capacity. His proposal would create new capacity and create new pathways for students.

“The costs are low, the returns high, these new classrooms would create new economic opportunities for students,” Cronin said. The senator believes the investment is imperative: “We need a workforce that can help us meet our housing and climate challenges.”

Proposal to revisit Chapter 70 funding

Moore filed an amendment for a proposed study of Chapter 70 funding that would revisit the way the state funds schools.

“Some suburban districts feel they are not receiving proportionate funding, that bigger municipalities, the ones with more English-language learners, more students with IEPs (individual education plans), with more disciplinary issues, communities where incomes are not as high” receive the lion’s share of state aid, Moore said.

The amendment filed by Sen. Robyn Kennedy, D-Worcester, if it remains in the budget, would increase funding for all nine of Massachusetts YWCAs; budget cuts had reduced their funding to below $1 million. Kennedy’s amendment added the missing $350,0000 back into the budget, restoring funds to $1 million.

An amendment filed by Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Webster, and adopted unanimously would direct $200,000 into a pilot program to ease the transition for veterans between military service and life as a civilian. The program, designed in conjunction with the Army National Guard Massachusetts, would offer mentors and guides with lived experience anonymously to service members facing mental health challenges.

“Service members face challenges as they leave deployment and return to the United States and try to reintegrate, to find their place in American society,” Fattman said. The anonymity would protect the veterans from losing rank or benefits and shield them from the stigma of negotiating their way through a mental health crisis.

The senators all supported an amendment that would create a special fund to reimburse homeowners in Central Massachusetts who want to test the foundations of their homes for pyrrhotite, a naturally occurring mineral that degrades when exposed to air and water. The mineral has been found in ore deposits and quarries in Connecticut and Central Massachusetts and had been mined and used in aggregate for making cement.

“Testing for pyrrhotite is expensive,” Fattman said. The $50,000 fund would reimburse homeowners for the cost of the test. He hopes to include an amendment in the governor’s $4 billion housing bond bill that would create a special fund to help homeowners mitigate the damage to their foundations. Mitigation includes raising the structure, digging out the contaminated cement and pouring a new foundation, a project that can cost up to $200,000.

The extent of the problem is unknown because the degradation is slow and can remain hidden for decades. But once the cement starts to crumble, it can rapidly turn to dust. Legislators in Connecticut have created a special remediation fund; Central Massachusetts legislators hope to emulate the state’s southern neighbor.

Child care, food insecurity, climate change

Local issues loomed large for the legislators. Kennedy focused on important child care and food security issues. The freshman senator offered an amendment to study the network of child care providers formed by family, friends and neighbors, the providers who fill in the gaps between day care, school and other caregivers.

“We need to include these providers in the state’s early childhood education network,” Kennedy said.

Also on the senator’s radar: the state’s Child Protection Program at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Kennedy filed an amendment that would invest $250,000 in the program, which funds two doctors who assess children for signs of child abuse and neglect during medical interventions.

Other amendments filed with support from colleagues would bring funding to Worcester programs, including $75,000 to address transitional planning and $100,000 for the Regional Environmental Council to expand the mobile farmers market and bring fresh produce to all city neighborhoods.

Proposed also is $50,000 for the Latin American Business Organization and $50,000 for the Latino Education Institute to support after-school programs. Three programs would garner $50,000 each: Greater Healthy Worcester, Together for Kids and Worcester Literacy Partnership to support the city’s summer reading program.

Kennedy included cultural concerns in her amendments, such as funding for the city’s Juneteenth celebration, Caribbean Festival and the Casita Dia de los Muertos.

“It is important for me to invest in the rich cultural diversity of the city,” Kennedy said. Cronin also secured investment for the arts with $750,000 for NewVue to rehabilitate a former elementary school into artist housing.

Hyperlocal amendments supported by both Fattman and Moore include $75,000 to eradicate weeds and invasive species from Webster Lake. Moore additionally filed an amendment that would provide $250,000 to the EcoTarium in Worcester to address deferred maintenance issues and $50,000 for the CENTRO food pantry to address food insecurity in the city.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Project in Worcester, with the highest caseload in Massachusetts, could get $26,000 if the amendment is retained in the reconciliation process. Environmental programs include $50,000 for tree planting in the city and another $50,000 for the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce's Worcester Green Corps program.

Cronin also filed hyperlocal amendments: $1 million for Fitchburg including $250,000 to rehabilitate residential and commercial downtown vacancies. The remaining $750,000 would be earmarked for the Fitchburg Redevelopment Authority.

