This adoptable Ohio dog is a fanatic for toys

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mugsy, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center, is ready for a home that will let him bring his favorite toys with him.

The 7-year-old pit bull mix has been at the shelter since December, and had a particular affinity for one toy in particular during NBC4’s visit. He even preferred it over getting treats from the shelter’s staff.

“He loved this purple rabbit,” said Hannah Henschen, animal care manager for the shelter. “He wanted to carry it around with him when he went on walks, he wanted to lay by it and hang out with it. If he walked away from it and you tried to take it from him, he’d go right back and say ‘nope, that’s mine today!'”

Mugsy. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Mugsy is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Bernard. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Bernard

Brown and white Saint Bernard mix

3-year-old male

Neutered and up to date on shots

Cairo. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Cairo

Brown pit bull mix

5-year-old male

Microchipped, neutered and up to date on shots

Brutus. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brutus

Grey large breed mix

Male between 2 and 5 years old

Up to date on shots

Pinky. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Pinky

Brown and grey small breed mix

Senior female 6 years or older

Housetrained and up to date on shots

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.