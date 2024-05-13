ADOC: Fort Payne man dies at Bullock Correctional

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate at Bullock Correctional Facility was found dead on Sunday, the Alabama Department of Corrections says.

According to ADOC, on May 12, 31-year-old Wesley Abernathy was discovered in medical distress in an outside area. He had been serving a 30-month sentence for manslaughter out of Marshall County.

Missing Jefferson County 3-year-old found safe

In 2021, Abernathy was charged with murder after the Guntersville Police Department said a “bar fight led to a shooting.” He later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He was taken to the Health Care Unit, where they administered life-saving measures.

Medical staff were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead.

ADOC’s law enforcement division is investigating the death, while the cause is still pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.