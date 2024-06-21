Admitted robber gets 12-year sentence

GOSHEN — The second suspect in a 2021 armed robbery has been sentenced after pleading guilty.

Keondre Harris, 20, received a 12-year sentence Thursday after admitting to armed robbery as a Level 3 felony. He and 21-year-old Elijah Coleman were arrested after the victim of a March 23, 2021, robbery reported two men taking $700 from him at gunpoint.

The victim said he showed up to what he thought was a deal to buy a phone that had been arranged online. He said he pushed one of the robbers over, sending $20 bills flying, and was able to recover most of it.

Police found and arrested Coleman and Harris based on the description the victim gave.

Harris entered his plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on May 23, before a jury trial that was set for Oct. 7. As part of the agreement, a Level 4 felony count of unlawful handgun possession and misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement were dismissed.

Coleman received a 16-year sentence in December.

Judge Michael Christofeno sentenced Harris to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections in addition to four years suspended to probation. He also imposed the remainder of Harris’s nine-year suspended sentence given in 2020, on an admission to burglary as a Level 4 felony and carrying a handgun without a license as a Level 5 felony.

Christofeno gave Harris 1,183 days of jail time credit. Harris’s attorney, Mark Doty, remarked on the fact that he has celebrated every birthday since his 18th in jail.

“He recognizes that his actions put him in this position,” Doty said. “He still has some hopes and dreams for the future.”

Harris told the judge he accepted responsibility for his role in the crime.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I regret everything that happened that day,” he said. “I’m not planning on committing any more crimes or anything.”

The judge pointed out that this is Harris’ third felony conviction despite his young age. He told Harris it was up to him if he would languish in prison or not based on whether he shows he can be a law-abiding citizen.

“Hopefully you can get your act together, hopefully you can show you’ve grown up and rehabilitated yourself,” Christofeno said. “That’s all the lecture I’m going to give you. I didn’t give Coleman much more than that, I’m not going to give you much more than that.”