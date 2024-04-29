ADM Scholarship Foundation announces March and April 2024 Students of the Month
The ADM Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce the Spring Students of the Month. The spring sports do not begin until the first of April so we have included both March and April in our announcements. A big thank you to our sponsors who contribute to the Foundation. All contributions from sponsors, corporations and general public are invested and the income earned is given out as scholarships to well deserving students. All ADM graduates continuing their education after high school are eligible to apply to receive a scholarship.
The Spring Students of the Months as chosen by teachers and coaches are:
Student of the Month
March: Emma McDowell — Raccoon Valley Bank
April: Eliana Dohlman — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
February: Kenneth Steenhoek & Payton Meier
March: Owen Embree & Addison Kuonen
April: Aubrey Winter & Annika Watt
Fine Arts
March: Payton Taylor & Ash Gabler (Speech) — Lincoln Savings Bank
April: Jeff Warner (Spring play, onstage) & Noelle McDonald (Spring play, backstage) — Lincoln Savings Bank
Boys Golf
March: Lincoln Banwart — Adel Rotary Club
April: Carter Madison — Cullen Howe Real Estate-RE/MAX Precision
Girls Golf
March: Celie Gardiner — Adel Family Dentistry
April: Delaney Kahler — Azalea Lane Boutique
Boys Soccer
March: Mason Tollari — River Valley Insurance
April: Chase Simons — Cullen Howe Real Estate-REMAX Precision
Girls Soccer
March: Brooklyn Bailey — Adel Health Mart
April: Marissa Gerleman — Iowa Spring Manufacturing
Boys Track
March: Kyler Chapman — Fareway
April: Brevin Doll — Adel TV and Appliance
Girls Track
March: Aniston Tollari — Adel Vision Clinic
April: Calli Seehase — Core Physical Therapy
The 2023-2024 scholarship recipients will be announced at this year’s commencement exercises on Sunday, May 26. The winners of the Nile Kinnick Award, the Eric Cutler Award and the Stanley Norenberg Award will also be announced. The qualifications for these awards are based on leadership abilities, participation in athletics, fine arts or community service respectively.
More information regarding the ADM Scholarship Foundation may be found on the ADM Scholarship Foundation website or you may contact a board member listed on the site.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: ADM Scholarship Foundation announces March and April 2024 Students of the Month