ADM Scholarship Foundation announces March and April 2024 Students of the Month

The ADM Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce the Spring Students of the Month. The spring sports do not begin until the first of April so we have included both March and April in our announcements. A big thank you to our sponsors who contribute to the Foundation. All contributions from sponsors, corporations and general public are invested and the income earned is given out as scholarships to well deserving students. All ADM graduates continuing their education after high school are eligible to apply to receive a scholarship.

The Spring Students of the Months as chosen by teachers and coaches are:

Student of the Month

March: Emma McDowell — Raccoon Valley Bank

April: Eliana Dohlman — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

February: Kenneth Steenhoek & Payton Meier

March: Owen Embree & Addison Kuonen

April: Aubrey Winter & Annika Watt

Fine Arts

March: Payton Taylor & Ash Gabler (Speech) — Lincoln Savings Bank

April: Jeff Warner (Spring play, onstage) & Noelle McDonald (Spring play, backstage) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Boys Golf

March: Lincoln Banwart — Adel Rotary Club

April: Carter Madison — Cullen Howe Real Estate-RE/MAX Precision

Girls Golf

March: Celie Gardiner — Adel Family Dentistry

April: Delaney Kahler — Azalea Lane Boutique

Boys Soccer

March: Mason Tollari — River Valley Insurance

April: Chase Simons — Cullen Howe Real Estate-REMAX Precision

Girls Soccer

March: Brooklyn Bailey — Adel Health Mart

April: Marissa Gerleman — Iowa Spring Manufacturing

Boys Track

March: Kyler Chapman — Fareway

April: Brevin Doll — Adel TV and Appliance

Girls Track

March: Aniston Tollari — Adel Vision Clinic

April: Calli Seehase — Core Physical Therapy

The 2023-2024 scholarship recipients will be announced at this year’s commencement exercises on Sunday, May 26. The winners of the Nile Kinnick Award, the Eric Cutler Award and the Stanley Norenberg Award will also be announced. The qualifications for these awards are based on leadership abilities, participation in athletics, fine arts or community service respectively.

More information regarding the ADM Scholarship Foundation may be found on the ADM Scholarship Foundation website or you may contact a board member listed on the site.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: ADM Scholarship Foundation announces March and April 2024 Students of the Month