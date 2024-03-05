ADM Scholarship Foundation announces January and February 2024 Students of the Month

Spring break is upon us. Seniors — Have you completed all your scholarship applications? Soon you will be moving on to another phase of your lives. Enjoy these last days of school and the friends you have made for the past 12 years.

The following students have been chosen by their teachers and/or coaches to receive the Student of the Month designation in their specific areas. We are proud to announce that eSports has been added to our Student of the Month program. Chris Hatchitt is the instructor/coach in this area and will recognize a student in each three-month segment. The eSports team has received honors in their competition held with other schools.

Each month local businesses are proud to support the students and the Scholarship Foundation by making a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The Foundation is proud to honor the following Students of the Month for January and February.

Student of the Month

January: Jadah Manning — Raccoon Valley Bank

February: Tate Hook — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

January: Marissa Gerleman and Madison Siefken

Fine Arts

January: Keegan Holdmeyer (Band) and Owen Embree (Choir) — Lincoln Savings Bank

February: Jadah Manning and Nic Carmichael (AcDec) —Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

January: Rhett Boston — Adel Lions Club

February: Travis Jacoby — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer

January: Claire Roorda — Adel Vision Clinic

February: Addison Kuonen — Adel TV and Appliance

Boys Basketball

January: Grant Rychnovsky — Adel TV and Appliance

February: Adam Bryte — Fareway Stores

Girls Basketball

January: Aubrey Winter — Cullen Howe Real Estate-RE/MAX Precision

February: Kelli Storck — Iowa Spring Manufacturing

Basketball Cheer

January: Morgan Collins — Core Physical Therapy

February: Melody Koons — Adel Lions Club

Dance

January: Genevieve Book — Adel Rotary Club

February: Brenna Garrity — Cullen Howe Real Estate-RE/MAX Precision

eSports

February: Isaac Hatchitt — Azalea Lane Boutique

The ADM seniors planning to attend post-secondary institutions of education or a qualified training program may apply to receive a scholarship. Announcement of the recipients is made each year at commencement. All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 907 students have received scholarships totaling over $889,000.

More information regarding the ADM Scholarship Foundation may be found on the website at admschools.org./district-2/action-center/adm-scholarship-foundation or you may contact a board member listed on the site.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: ADM Scholarship Foundation announces January, February Students of the Month