Adjusted hours for some schools following severe weather (List)

Editor’s Note: This is a running list of school delays in the News 5 coverage area. We will update this list as delays are announced.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following Thursday night’s severe weather, some schools are having adjusted times or delays, News 5 has learned.

Here are the delays:

Mobile County Public Schools: No delays, but officials say tardies will not count due to power outages and road conditions potentially causing bus delays.

Saraland City Schools: There will be no delays for Saraland City Schools since the power is on and the busses are running, according to a Facebook post.

Satsuma City Schools: Due to a power outage, school officials say there will be a 2-hour delayed start.

Okaloosa County: There will be a 3-hour delay, according to officials.

Escambia County: There will be a 1-hour delay due to possible inclement weather in the area, the school system posted on Facebook.

Santa Rosa County: School officials announced that there will be a 2-hour delayed start time.

