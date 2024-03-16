Adena Mansion and Gardens announces opening date for 2024
CHILLICOTHE — The Adena Mansion and Gardens Historic Site will officially open on April 3 for the 2024 season. Visit the estate Thomas Worthington and his family once called home Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Admission for adults ages 13 to 59 is $12, seniors age 60+ are $11, children ages 6 to 12 are $6 and children five and under get in for free. For more information, please visit adenamansion.com, email info@adenamansion.com or call 740- 772-1500.
