Adena Mansion and Gardens announces opening date for 2024

CHILLICOTHE — The Adena Mansion and Gardens Historic Site will officially open on April 3 for the 2024 season. Visit the estate Thomas Worthington and his family once called home Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

An image of Thomas Worthington hangs in the Adena Museum. The museum describes him as an Ohio statehood leader, U.S. Senator, Ohio governor, farmer and businessman.

Admission for adults ages 13 to 59 is $12, seniors age 60+ are $11, children ages 6 to 12 are $6 and children five and under get in for free. For more information, please visit adenamansion.com, email info@adenamansion.com or call 740- 772-1500.

