Adena Health board members walk as leadership changes mulled

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe hospital system, under fire for multiple complaints, is looking at changing its governance structure that has been in place for more than 100 years.

The move comes two days after a newly unsealed court filing alleged Adena Health knowingly submitted false and fraudulent claims for payment to Medicare, Medicaid, and other government reimbursement programs to the tune of millions of dollars.

The governance structure at Adena includes churches that helped start the hospital many years ago. Pastors at one of the churches share they have limited power and select responsibilities.

Now sources inside Adena said that may be taken away.

When asked about these claims, Adena did not directly respond to the question, instead sending two statements that read:

“Adena Health has a more than 125-year tradition of delivering quality care close to home with compassion, excellence, trust, and integrity. This tradition started thanks to a number of local churches who came together to create the first Adena hospital. The Adena Board of Trustees along with the corporate member churches have responsibility for the governance structure of the organization. It is these groups, not the Adena executive team, who have been on a two-year journey to discuss governance structure and diversification of the board, including at yesterday’s corporate pastor meeting, to bring new ideas and advancements for both our staff and patients in the nine counties we serve.” Steve Hirsch, chair, Adena Board of Trustees

“Adena Health is fortunate to be supported by many individuals who share a passion about making sure there is access to quality health care in our community long into the future. While there was a disagreement during the recent scheduled vote at the corporate pastor meeting, we are hopeful that through continued collaborative discussion between the board and the corporate pastors we can resolve the issue of governance structure and chart the best path forward to continue to provide our communities with the care they deserve.” Bob French, vice chair, Adena Board of Trustees

According to sources, the disagreement those statements mentioned were two corporate pastors walking out of the meeting. One shared with NBC4 that he did so because he said he did not want to be a part of an improper vote.

NBC4 received statements from two of the corporate pastors.

The first is from First Presbyterian Church of Chillicothe Rev. Dr. Jason T. Link:

“The Session, which is the governing body for the First Presbyterian Church, has on two separate occasions voted to affirm its desire and commitment to continue as a Corporate Member of Adena Health System.”

The second is from Orchard Hill United Church of Christ Rev. Terry D. Williams:

“Orchard Hill United Church of Christ has been privileged to be a part of many transformative ministries throughout our 191-year history as a congregation serving Chillicothe and Ross County in the example of Jesus Christ. For the last 128 years, our congregation has served as a Corporate Member of Adena Health System. In that role we have sacrificed mightily in the early establishment of the first hospital in our community, provided essential leadership during the expansion of that hospital into a multi-county medical service network, and ensured that the resulting regional health system of today is deeply connected to the local communities it serves. Through continuous faithful oversight of the corporation’s affairs, we are proud to be a part of the Adena Health System story. While some voices have suggested patients would be better served if churches like ours were to give up the fiduciary responsibility we hold in health system leadership, Orchard Hill United Church of Christ unreservedly reaffirms our commitment to continue our relationship as a Corporate Member of Adena Health System.”

