Trump Raises Millions in Third Quarter for His Re-Election Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s re-election effort raised $18 million in the third quarter, bringing his total since taking office to $108.1 million, an unusual amount for a president in the first two years of his term.

The sum included contributions to his main campaign fund and a pair of joint fundraising committees that benefit it and the Republican National Committee, Federal Election Commission disclosures filed Monday night showed. The campaign started October with $35.4 million cash on hand. Small-dollar donors, those giving $200 or less, accounted for 97.6 percent of the money raised, the campaign said.

In 2018, Trump has raised $55.9 million through his committees, FEC filings show. His combined third quarter take was slightly larger than the $17.7 million his three committees brought in during the previous filing period. As the midterms congressional elections approach, the campaign also has stepped up its spending to $7.7 million, more than twice what it spent in the second quarter.

American Made Media Consultants LLC was the biggest vendor, receiving $1.6 million for online advertising, digital consulting and video production services. The company was incorporated in Delaware in April. Campaign officials set up the company to save money, including commissions that outside vendors typically charge political campaigns, according to a report in the New York Times.

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel gave $25,000 to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee that raises money from big donors. Thiel, who has been largely silent for the past year on issues relating to Trump and his performance, was once among the most vocal of his supporters.

Money Pleas

The president has used frequent fundraising texts and emails to his supporters to rally his base throughout his White House tenure. By contrast, former President Barack Obama had been in office more than two years before he headlined his first re-election fundraiser. Former President George W. Bush raised just $268,423 during his first two years in office, FEC records show.

The two parties and their allies also are furiously raising and spending money as the 2018 campaign for control of Congress enters its final weeks. Democrats are threatening to overturn the Republican majority in the House, while Republicans are positioned to hold on to control in the Senate. The election will determine whether Trump can continue to push his agenda, or be challenged by additional congressional investigations.

Some super political action committees, as well as all House and Senate candidates, were required to report by midnight their fundraising and spending for July, August and September. The reports showed Republican Senate candidates in Florida and Indiana making their campaigns multimillion-dollar loans to bolster their home-stretch spending.

Adelson Delivers

Billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam, delivered $20 million to help Republicans try to hold the U.S. House in the Nov. 6 election, adding to the more than $55 million they previously gave to bolster the GOP’s midterm campaign efforts.

The Las Vegas Sands Corp. chairman and chief executive officer and his wife were among the big-dollar donors who lavished millions on political committees during the third quarter ahead of the first major political test of Trump’s presidency, the FEC disclosures showed.

The mega donation from the Adelsons went to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan. The latest contributions followed previous donations of $30 million to the CLF and $25 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, another super-PAC.

Biggest Spender

CLF, the largest-spending political group this cycle, reported having $35.7 million in the bank at the start of October, after raising $25.5 million and spending $51.5 million from Aug. 28 through Sept. 30. Other top contributions to the group included $2.65 million from Chevron Corp.

The Adelsons also gave $2 million to ESAFUND, a super-PAC that’s part of a group of organizations funded by TD Ameritrade Holding Co. founder Joe Ricketts. The group had $2.1 million in the bank at the start of October, after spending $1 million to oppose Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the Texas Senate race.