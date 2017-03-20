Adele's goofy attempt at dancing like Beyoncé in 'Crazy In Love' is all of us

Adele really can't dance Beyoncé, but whatever, she'll try anyway.

It's all part of the goofy charm that's seen Adele make a massive fan out of the whole Australian continent, where her tour concluded on the weekend.

The English singer took a few moments to praise a Melbourne audience member on Sunday night, because the wind blowing through her hair made her look like Bey in the "Crazy In Love" video.

"Gimmie a beat!" she said, trying to emulate her idol's moves, and adorably failing. "I don't know how she does it," Adele told the crowd. Heck, nobody does.

But the adorable moments just kept on coming. There was also a marriage proposal from a man named Chris, who pulled out a ring for his boyfriend in the midst of tens of thousands of screaming fans.

"I had no idea that was going to happen ... that wasn't planned," Adele told the crowd. Sure you didn't.

Adele sure knows how to charm the pants off a country. She'll be doing that in New Zealand next, where her tour continues.