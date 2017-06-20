Adele Pays Surprise Visit to Firefighters Who Battled London's Deadly High-Rise Fire

Firefighters who battled the deadly blaze at London’s Grenfell Tower have been paid a surprise visit by Adele.

Read: 'I Saw Families Screaming': Witnesses Recount London High-Rise Inferno as Casualties Mount

The British singer showed up at Chelsea Fire Station Monday for an impromptu afternoon tea, where she thanked the firefighters for all their hard work.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us,” station manager Ben King said in a statement. “So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said, ‘Hi, I’m Adele.' Everyone was so shocked."

In addition to taking photos with the firemen and enjoying a cup of tea, King said Adele joined the firefighters in a moment of silence for the 79 confirmed dead or missing after last week's devastating blaze.

More than 200 firefighters worked for hours to put out the inferno.

Read: Baby Miraculously Caught After Being Dropped From Window During Horrific High-Rise Blaze

"We have had so much support from the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough,” King said.

To make a donation to firefighters in England, visit their website.

Watch: Woman Trapped at Top of London High-Rise Unaccounted For After Recording Desperate Plea for Help

Related Articles: