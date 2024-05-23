Adelanto man arrested following alleged beer run-turned robbery in Victorville

Deputies arrested a man after they say he threatened to shoot a Victorville convenience store employee while stealing beer on Wednesday.

A clerk flagged down a passing deputy for help around 12:10 p.m. outside Beyond Food Market, at Amargosa Road and Mojave Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The employee told deputies that he had just been robbed. A man had stolen beer from the business and placed it into a car, sheriff's officials said.

When the clerk approached the car in an attempt to retrieve the stolen beer, "(The suspect) exited his vehicle and threatened to shoot the victim," the agency said in a written statement.

The Beyond Food Market, 15290 Mojave Drive in Victorville, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

The victim ran to flag down the passing deputy and pointed out the involved car as it was leaving the parking lot, officials said.

A deputy stopped the car, in which the suspect was riding with four other people. A search of the vehicle turned up a replica revolver, sheriff's officials said.

Albert Trevino, 30, of Adelanto was arrested on suspicion of robbery, making criminal threats and burglary, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

Another passenger in the car was also arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

More: Failed pizza theft escalates into armed robbery attempt at Victorville Little Caesars

Bail for Trevino was set at $50,000. He was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man jailed following alleged beer run-turned robbery in Victorville