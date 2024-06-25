Adelanto man accused of murder following Victorville off-road vehicle crash

An alleged drunken driver crashed an off-road vehicle along the Mojave Riverbed in Victorville, killing one woman who was riding as a passenger and seriously injuring another, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.

Francisco Enrique Gonzalez, 40, of Adelanto was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the rollover crash, according to sheriff's officials. The incident took place about 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Phantom E and Shay Road

Cynthia Lynn Lorntzen, 61, was killed, officials said. Her city of residence was not available at the time of publication.

Gonzalez was driving a Can-Am off-road vehicle with Lorntzen and two other people riding as passengers, the sheriff's department said in a written statement.

The Mojave Riverbed, viewed from Shay Road and Phantom E in Victorville, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

The Can-Am approached an embankment and tired to break but was unable, according to the statement. The Can-AM drove off the dirt roadway, went down a large embankment and rolled.

Paramedics pronounced Lorntzen dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman who also had been riding in the off-road vehicle suffered major injuries and was flown to a trauma center by helicopter for treatment, officials said. A third passenger was not hurt.

Investigators determined the driver, Gonzalez, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, the sheriff's department statement said.

Gonzalez, who has a prior DUI conviction, was booked on suspicion of murder, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records.

State law allows defendants previously convicted of DUI to be charged with murder if involved in another alleged DUI crash involving a fatality.

Gonzalez was being held without bail, records show. He was scheduled to appear Wednesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

