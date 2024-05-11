‘Address them issues later’: Caddo Co. escapee search continues, cause under investigation

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) — The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 Friday an investigation into how three jail inmates who escaped custody is underway.

Law enforcement first reported the escape in Anadarko Friday morning, indicating that officers had begun search for the missing inmates.

According to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Davantae Winters, Michael Brown and Hector Hernandez escaped custody in Anadarko.

Winters was being held on first degree murder and domestic assault charges, Brown on charges including grand larceny, and Hernandez on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

“We’re exhausting every effort we can right now to get these guys back into custody,” said Caddo County Sheriff’s Office investigator Thomas Adkins.

Caddo County investigator Thomas Adkins addresses media {KFOR}.

Adkins said video is being reviewed to determine the precise times the three men escaped, but right now authorities are focusing on leads to get them back into custody.

“Do not approach them,” said Adkins. “Call 9-1-1. Give us all the information that [you] can and do not approach them.”

Adkins said the sheriff’s office had coordinated with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Anadarko Police Department and other unnamed agencies around the area for the search.

“We’re getting some intel from family members, people that’s actually kind of has some kind of a relationship with these people,” said Adkins.

Adkins was unable to answer how any of the men got out when asked directly by a News 4 employee.

“That’s still under investigation right now,” said Adkins. “We’re looking into that. We actually got some people look into how they escaped. They’re, again, looking at video footage and that way we can address some issues later.”

While Adkins didn’t clarify what exactly those issues might intel, News 4 employees noted no obvious signs of how the three men escaped around the jail itself.

Anadarko resident Joanna Munoz, who also owns a business, said she’s unsettled.

“It kind of makes you skeptical to go outside to your car by yourself,” said Munoz. “Because you don’t know if they’re waiting around the corner or what’s happening.”

A News 4 employee asked Adkins if there’s any concern there could be more escapes in the near future.

“There’s no concern at this point that any other inmates are going to get out,” said Adkins.

