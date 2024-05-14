Additional special events shot down for Matthews Harley-Davidson dealership

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local Harley-Davidson dealership was denied the ability to hold more special events at its location by Matthews town commissioners.

During recent months, managers at Independence Harley-Davidson have requested through a rezoning petition to hold 50 events per year that could have “amplified sound” at them. The dealership owned by Premier Holdings LLC holds Bike Nights, and Office Manager Maria Howell says bolstering their presence would help the growing business.

The initial ask of 50 annual events was to be held primarily on the weekends, but Matthews town staff sliced the number to 24.

At Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, a motion by Commissioner Mark Tofano changed a “sunset” clause from three years to two. After that period, the maximum event number would revert back to 12.

The vote failed 2-5, with Tofano and Leon Threatt the only supporters.

“I think it would be an undue burden to people,” Commissioner Ken McCool said. “(Commissioner John Urban) and myself had severe heartburn from it.”

Howell said the sound stage was turned away from residential areas. There are more than 300 apartment units planned to the north of the dealership.

“Not everybody likes motorcycles, but we try to abide by whatever the ordinances are,” Howell said. “Even when Mint Hill, Matthews send me a letter, says you can’t have this sign up, we abide by that.”

The dealership agreed to one event a year that would go until the 10 p.m. cutoff; all other events would’ve been required to be completed 9 p.m.

