Additional services to move as Battle Creek City Hall renovations continue

The Battle Creek Treasurer's Office and Utility Billing services will move to temporary locations in the coming days as first-floor renovations continue inside City Hall.

Beginning Monday, visitors can expect to see these services in the following temporary locations:

Treasurer, including bill payments — First floor, Suite 111, across the lobby from the elevator.

Utility Billing — First floor, Room 102, across from the current Treasurer payment window.

Renovations kicked off in January and are running "slightly ahead of schedule," city officials said in a news release. By mid-week this week, Code, Inspections, and Planning were expected to move back to their Suite 117, at the far west end of the first-floor hallway.

"We are working to make City Hall more accessible, safe, and welcoming for both visitors and our staff," city officials said in the release. "This year we are working to reconfigure some of the most visited offices on the first floor, move the public entrance to the south side of City Hall facing Michigan Avenue, paint and install new lighting."

The City Clerk’s Office will remain in its temporary location during this time – Room 216. Take the elevator or stairs in the center of City Hall to the second floor; take a right; and find the Clerk’s Office entry off the west stairwell landing.

Visitors are advised to watch for signs and color-coded arrows on the floor to help find needed services. In addition, security staff and a 311 Information Center staff member will be in City Hall to help residents.

Construction on the new City Hall retaining wall also continues, and it will remain blocked during first-floor construction, with final landscaping work in the spring.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the city at publicinput@battlecreekmi.gov or (269) 966-3311.

