Additional lane restrictions coming to Tillotson Avenue

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana Michigan Power crews continue to make progress on a one-mile underground power line rebuild project in Muncie between University Avenue and York Prairie Creek, just south of Euclid Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, June 5, crews plan to extend lane restrictions on Tillotson Avenue, according to an I&M press release.

Tillotson Avenue will be one lane in each direction between Riverside Avenue and the south side of Euclid Avenue.

West Petty Road will be closed between Tillotson Avenue and North Briar Road. Local traffic should access via North Briar Road.

There will not be turning restrictions at the intersection of Tillotson and Riverside avenues.

These road conditions are expected to continue through August, weather permitting, the release said.

These upgrades are part of the Tillotson Avenue Transmission Line Project, which includes upgrading four miles of above and below-ground power lines in northwest Muncie to address numerous power outages in recent years.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: More lane restrictions planned for Tillotson Avenue