In need of additional home heating assistance this winter? NY's HEAP deadline extended

Are you in need of heating assistance for the last month or so of New York's cold temperatures and snowy weather?

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week that additional home heating assistance is available for low- and middle-income New York residents struggling to pay their heating bills or who could run out of heating fuel or have their utility service shut off before the weather warms up.

More than 1.4 million regular Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits totaling $198 million have been issued since Nov. 1, according to Hochul, and 49,000 emergency HEAP benefits totaling $30 million have been provided to New Yorkers since Jan. 2.

Here's what to know about the extended application deadline and how to apply for the benefits.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced additional home heating assistance for low- and middle-income New Yorkers struggling to pay their heating bills or on the verge of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off.

What can you apply for?

The deadline for regular and emergency HEAP applications has been extended to April 12.

Eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $976 in heating assistance depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home and if their household contains vulnerable members.

Typically, eligible households can receive one regular HEAP benefit each winter and could also be eligible for one emergency HEAP benefit. This year, those who have already received a regular and emergency benefit can apply for an additional emergency benefit.

Assistance is also still available through the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement program and the HEAP Heating Equipment Clean and Tune benefit.

Who is eligible for HEAP benefits?

Your HEAP eligibility and benefits depend on your income, household size, primary heating source and if there's a member of your household who is under age 6, over age 60 or permanently disabled.

You may be eligible if:

A member of your household is a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen

Your household's gross monthly income is at or below the current income guides for your household size. For example, a family of four must make at or below $5,838 to qualify.

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits

You receive Temporary Assistance (TA)

You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)

NY's HEAP program: See if you qualify

Here's how to apply

HEAP applications are accepted in-person at your local social services departments, submitted online at mybenefits.ny.gov or sent through the mail to your local social services department.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY Home Energy Assistance Program extended. What you should know