Additional coyote sightings reported in west Las Vegas valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in the west Las Vegas valley have reported coyote sightings, and they are doing everything that they can to prevent them from invading their property.

West valley resident Gene DeMayo said he is trying to stop the coyotes from coming over his wall after several close calls have left him and his wife, Mellie, uneasy.

“I just installed this fencing hoping that it will stop the coyotes from jumping the wall,” DeMayo said. “When you find a dead cat in your backyard, and they are jumping the walls; What’s to stop them from attacking a human?”

Security camera footage shows several coyotes roaming in their yard. The Demayo’s reached out to the county along with Animal Control and the Nevada Department of Wildlife but were told that nothing could be done about the situation.

Meanwhile, the other night, Mellie recalled hearing horrific sounds, thinking it was her own cat who was getting attacked.

“I heard screaming, and I thought it was my cat, but it was one of the neighborhood cats,” Mellie said.

Others who live nearby are now taking extra precautions with their pets and paying more attention to their surroundings.

“My cats are in and out mostly at night so it’s a little scary,” Melisa Pytlik said.

According to the Nevada Department fo Wildlife, some Coyotes travel in packs, whereas others live independently. Coyotes are nocturnal predators but can occasionally be seen during the day.

Coyote rollers are another deterrent one can use to stop these animals from getting onto your property.

