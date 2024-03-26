Addison superintendent to resign following death in family

ADDISON — Less than six months after being hired as superintendent of Addison Community Schools, Dan Bauer is stepping down.

Bauer announced March 22 he is resigning, effective June 30, due to a death in the family. He said he plans to spend "much-needed time" with his daughter and grandchildren in northern Michigan.

Bauer said his decision to step down was due to his son-in-law's "very unexpected passing.”

“I need to be with and help my family through this difficult time," he said in a statement issued Friday. "I can no longer give Addison Community Schools the full-time attention and focus needed to lead the school district.”

Addison Community Schools Superintendent Dan Bauer gives his administrative report at the Dec. 18 board of education meeting. Less than six months after accepting the job of superintendent, Bauer has announced he is resigning at the end of the school year.

Bauer said he will dedicate his remaining time at Addison "to the students, staff, and community of Addison and assist the board with the search process and transition with the new superintendent.”

Addison school board president Andrea Woodring said Friday in a statement the board is grateful he will be able to serve through the end of the year and assist in the search process.

“Family is a priority, and we are sad to see Mr. Bauer leave us, but family comes first,” Woodring said.

Bauer said Addison Community Schools is "in great shape going forward."

“We have incredible teachers, support staff, principals, and directors as well as a solid school board focused on doing what is best for children," he said. "We have increasing achievement scores and offer great opportunities for our students.”

Bauer said district highlights in recent months include building the capacity of the administrative team and hiring Jessica Patterson as interim athletic director.

“Jessica jumped right in and immediately impacted our athletic programs in a positive way.” Bauer said. “Communication has improved, coaching positions are being filled, and student participation in athletics is increasing.”

Former Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Bob Behnke also was recently hired as an instructional consultant.

“Bob has been working closely with the secondary staff, most recently guiding the process of revamping our secondary schedule,” Bauer said. Behnke is also available to assist the district with leadership as needed.

“Bob has a wealth of information and leadership experience that could be beneficial to our staff and board during the transition process,” Bauer said.

Bauer's time at Addison has not been without conflict, however. In October and November, he said he was working to hold staff accountable in doing their jobs. That was met with pushback and claims of over-reaching and targeting staff as part of an "agenda-based" procedure. Several employees, coaches and support staff resigned amid an emotionally charged board of education meeting Dec. 18.

A special school board meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 3 to discuss proposals for a financial auditor and to review proposals on superintendent search firms. The board stated its goal is to finish the selection process by the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Bauer and then-Lenawee Christian Head of School Tom Durbin were the two finalists interviewed last fall for the Addison superintendent position. Durbin recently accepted a new role as principal at Hudson Area Middle/High School. Bauer replaced Daniel Patterson, who served as superintendent for about one year before resigning.

