Addison driver accepts plea offer in U.S. 127 fatal crash

ADRIAN — An Addison man who was driving a small SUV that struck and killed a moped driver along U.S. 127 in 2023 accepted a plea offer Friday in Lenawee County District Court.

Jacob Scott Tucker, 28, pleaded no contest to the original charge of moving violation causing the death of Jerry Charles McFarland, 51, of Cement City. The plea agreement caps any initial jail time at 30 days. District Judge Todd M. Morgan scheduled sentencing for May 13.

The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor charge is one year in jail and a fine of $2,000.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated like a guilty plea for sentencing.

To establish the basis for the plea, Lenawee County Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Bayoneto read from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office report of the crash investigation. He said on May 19, 2023, Tucker was driving his vehicle on U.S. 127 near Junction Road in Woodstock Township at the same time McFarland was operating a moped on U.S. 127. In the seconds leading up to the crash, Tucker was driving about 62 mph in a 55-mph zone as he talked on the phone with the cellphone resting on one of his legs. The phone fell off his leg, and when Tucker reached down to get it he took his eyes off the road and struck McFarland, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucker's attorney, Michael Brooks of Tecumseh, added that Tucker did not have to bend over to get the phone as it had slipped into his lap.

Even with that modification, it still met the definition of a moving violation, Bayoneto said.

After Tucker was charged in August, Lenawee County Prosecutor Jackie Wyse said the moving violation was speeding and failure to use due care and caution.

Both Tucker and McFarland were traveling southbound just before 12:30 p.m. when Tucker's Toyota RAV4 struck McFarland and his Yamaha moped from behind, the sheriff's office previously reported.

Morgan accepted the basis for the plea.

The agreement preempted a trial that had been scheduled to start Tuesday, April 1. Tucker has been free on bond as the case proceeded.

