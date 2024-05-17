Addis man accused of DWI on the water in Assumption Parish arrested

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested an Addis man accused of operating or driving a boat while impaired on Saturday, May 11 in Assumption Parish.

Jacob Frazier, 23, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on charges of DWI on the water and improper boat numbers.

According to LDWF, agents were on watch in Bayou Goddel when they noticed a boat without the proper registration numbers. The agency said agents stopped the boat and discovered that Frazier was impaired while operating the boat.

A first-offense DWI comes with a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail, according to LDWF.

“In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boat operating privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case,” said LDWF in a news release.

EBRSO seizes fentanyl, meth, heroin, cash and guns during investigation

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.