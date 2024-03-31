Adding a Cyber Force to the armed services seems like a long shot

One issue that host Jim Niedelman brings up fairly regularly on “4 the Record” is cyber security – the vulnerability of government to attacks and the limited ability to prevent it.

The Center for Internet Security found a significant increase in cyberattacks on state and local government agencies from 2022 to 2023 – specifically, a 51 percent increase in ransomware attacks during the first eight months of 2023 compared to the first eight months of 2022.

Now there’s a report from a think tank called the Foundation for Defense of Democracies that recommends creating a new segment in the armed forces that would be the Cyber Force.

To discuss that topic, host Jim Niedelman brings back Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

“I think we need to take a look at the National Academy of Public Administration and then let them do a feasibility study to see if that’s something that’s workable,” Perkins said.

“I don’t think we need to go to an entirely new branch of the service ….Maybe an enhanced service in this current structure would be a better step forward,” Bloom said.

Hear what else our panelists have to say when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.