Add One Secret Ingredient to Make Healthy Brownies!

Brownies are a yummy treat – but could they be good for you? The Doctors have a prescription for guilt-free goodies you can make at home!

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork admits that brownies are his weakness. “But can we, as a people, make brownies healthier?” he asks. One easy food swap can do it!

The secret ingredient in these tasty morsels? Pureed prunes. These super-sweet, antioxidant, fiber-rich dried fruits can replace much of the sugar and fat in traditional brownies.

And there’s another benefit! “The best part about prunes is,” Dr. Stork adds, “it binds the brownie together – but also, as we know, prunes help bind things together for a smooth move later on. This is a brownie that keeps on giving right here!”

