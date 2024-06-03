Adams Fire, a new fire off State Route 87, grows to more than 3,500 acres

Firefighters are battling a new wildfire between State Route 87 and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation that has burned more than 3,500 acres.

The Adams Fire was discovered at 5:07 p.m. Sunday, June 2, burning west of State Route 87, and grew quickly due to a combination of high temperatures, low humidity, and abundant desert brush to burn, said Denise Croker, a spokeswoman for the Tonto National Forest.

"With these conditions, high temperatures, low humidity, lots and lots of light, flashy fuels, they grow fast," Croker said. "These weather conditions increase fire behavior, which also impact our firefighters."

The nearest residential community is the Goldfield Ranch Community located south of the fire. As of Monday morning, the fire was burning east and moving parallel to the community, Croker said. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office directed residents of the community to be in the "Set" position, meaning there is significant danger in the area and residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family and friends outside the area.

Croker recommended residents register for the Ready, Set Go program to receive alerts about fire dangers.

Recreational users are evacuated from the Sycamore Creek area as a fire burns in the Tonto National Forest on June 2, 2023.

State Route 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, connects the Phoenix area with Payson.

A helicopter flies towards the Sycamore Creek area as a fire burns in the Tonto National Forest on June 2, 2023.

Seventeen fire engines and several interagency hotshot crews are already at the scene. Authorities also have ordered two Super Scooper amphibious planes, two VLATS (very large air tankers) and two helicopters to help battle the blaze with water from local reservoir lakes, Croker said.

Photos posted Monday on the Tonto National Forest X account show large amounts of flames and smoke from the Adams Fire.

